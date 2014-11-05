​Georgian Foreign Minister resigns

Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ Georgian Foreign Minister Maya Panjikidze resigned.

Report informs citing Georgia Online, she stated this on a special briefing today. Deputy Ministers David Zalkaliani, Tamar Beruchashvili and David Jalagania left their posts after the Minister. Furthermore, as Panjikidze stated, she leaves the "Georgian Dream" coalition.

Yesterday, Prime Minister of Georgia dismissed the Defense Minister, who in turn accused the Prosecutor's Office of acting for Russia's interests and of an attempt to collapse the Defense Ministry. State Minister of Georgia for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Alexi Petriashvili immediately resigned too.