​Georgian Foreign Minister thinks on time implementation of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars is important

Baku. On 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Such projects as Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Tbilisi-Kars and Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum gas pipeline, as well as TANAP are very important for trilateral cooperation of Turkey, Georgia and Azerbaijan".

Report informs, this was stated by the Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu at a briefing with the Georgian colleague Tamar Beruchashvili.

According to him, the three countries are working together to implement these projects. He stressed the importance of relations with Georgia and said that the two countries establish the Council of strategic cooperation. Cavusoglu highlighted, Turkey supports the territorial integrity of Georgia.

In turn, Mr. Beruchashvili thanked Turkey for their support, noted the importance of the Southern Gas Corridor project for the gas supply from the Caspian region to Europe, and stressed the importance of the implementation of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars in time.