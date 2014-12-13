Georgian FM and GUAM Secretary General discussed organizational prospects of organization

Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ GUAM Secretary General during a working visit to Georgia held a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs Tamar Beruchashvili.Report informs citing the press service of the GUAM, during the meeting the sides discussed prospects of the organization in 2015, the process of implementation of projects and programs of cooperation in the GUAM format, strengthening political interaction between the GUAM member states, and also discussed the inter-parliamentary cooperation and collaboration with external partners.