Swine flu incidence drops in Georgia

Tbilisi. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ ”Swine flu” activity has declined in Georgia, according to the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health of Georgia.

According to the recent data, 249 cases of infection drops per 100,000 residents in the country: "Last week this figure was 251. Flu incidence for this year was mostly observed at the end of the last week - 276 cases of infection per 100,000 residents. Flu incidence began to decline in the first four weeks of this year."

Notably, 20 people have been killed of influenza virus in Georgia till today. 19 people have been confirmed dead from A (H1N1) swine flu.