Georgian experts: Georgia technically will not be able to import gas from Iran

Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ Georgian experts believe that Georgia technically will not be able to import gas from Iran. Report informs referring to Georgian media.

Iranian media reported that Iran negotiates with Tbilisi over the supply of natural gas to Georgia through Armenia.

The volume of gas imported should be 300-500 mln cubic feet.

Expert Levan Kalandadze talked about technical problems in connection with obtaining gas from Iran. "Importing gas from Iran technically impossible today. And if in the future rehabilitation of the pipeline will be realized, Iran will be included in short list of countries that supply gas to Georgia," - Levan Kalandadze said.