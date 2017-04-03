 Top
    Georgian ex-deputy interior minister brutally beaten in Tbilisi

    Two unknown men in masks attacked Gela Khvedelidze at his house© Courtesy İmage

    Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ Two masked men in Tbilisi today attacked the former deputy minister of internal affairs of Georgia Gela Khvedelidze, Report informs citing the Georgian media.

    According to wife of Khvedelidze, the atincident took place at their house.

    G. Khvedelidze was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

    Notably, he was dismissed from the post a few years ago in connection with the scandal with hidden video.

    After the attack an investigation was launched and criminal case was opened.

