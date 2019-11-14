 Top

Georgian ruling party excludes early parliamentary elections

Georgian Dream Party excludes early parliamentary elections

Deputies from the ruling Georgian Dream Party, Mamuka Mdinaradze and Irakli Kobakhidze, exclude early parliamentary elections in the country.

According to local bureau of Report, parliament members announced that the elections would be held in 2020.

Mdinaradze said that all parties would be provided with equal conditions in the upcoming elections.

In his turn, Kobakhidze noted that the parliamentary elections would be held on October 31, 2020: “Holding early elections is not a matter of debate. Next year, elections will be held on a mixed system, and from 2024 on a proportional system. ”

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi