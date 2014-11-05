​Georgian Defense Minister Irakli Alasania resigned

Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili announced the resignation of Irakli Alasania from the post of Defense Minister.

Report informs citing Georgian media, Irakli Garibashvili stated he had decided to dismiss the Defense Minister Irakli Alasania in order to prevent the privatization of the Ministry and its interference with the investigation.

The Prosecutor's Office of Georgia has announced three criminal cases against officials of the Defense Ministry in the last days. Irakli Alasania himself said, he does not exclude his arrest and expressed dissatisfaction with the work of Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili.

It was also revealed that the Minister of Georgia for integration into European and Euro-Atlantic structures Alexi Petriashvili also submitted his resignation.