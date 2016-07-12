Georgian Defense Minister to resign

Baku. 12 July. REPORT.AZ/ Georgian Defense Minister Tinatin Khidasheli and State Minister for Reconciliation and Civil Equality Paata Zakareishvili, who are members of the "Republican Party", will leave their positions on these days. Report informs referring to Georgian media, this was stated by the head of the Georgian Parliament David Usupashvili.

According to him, Zakareishvili and Khidasheli will actively join in the campaign.

Parliamentary elections in Georgia will be held on October 8.