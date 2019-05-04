 Top

First-Ever Female Presidential Candidate Registered In Kazakhstan

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Kazakhstan has registered a female presidential candidate for the first time in the history of the country, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

Daniya Espaeva, a member of the lower chamber of the Kazakh parliamentfrom the Ak Zhol Democratic Party (Light Way), will fight for presidency on June 9.

Notably, CEC has already registered Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the country's acting president; writer Sadybek Tugel; and Amangeldy Taspikhov, the head of a regional trade unions office, as presidential candidates.

Espaeva, aged 58, used to work in banking system before becoming a lawmaker in 2016. The Ak Zhol Democratic Party has been represented in the parliament since 2012.

