 Top
    Close photo mode

    Georgian authorities against appointment of Sergey Minasyan as ambassador

    Zhamanak: Official Tbilisi has serious suspicions that S. Minasyan will represent Russia© Sputnik/ Арам Нерсесян

    Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Georgian authorities persistently refuse to give an agreement for the appointment of Deputy Director of the Caucasus Institute Sergey Minasyan as Armenia's extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador in his country, Report informs referring to Zhamanak newspaper.

    The publication notes that the Georgian authorities consider S. Minasyan an undesirable person.

    According to newspaper, official Tbilisi has serious suspicions that S. Minasyan will in fact represent not Armenia but Russia.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi