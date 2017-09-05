Georgian authorities against appointment of Sergey Minasyan as ambassador

© Sputnik/ Арам Нерсесян

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Georgian authorities persistently refuse to give an agreement for the appointment of Deputy Director of the Caucasus Institute Sergey Minasyan as Armenia's extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador in his country, Report informs referring to Zhamanak newspaper.

The publication notes that the Georgian authorities consider S. Minasyan an undesirable person.

According to newspaper, official Tbilisi has serious suspicions that S. Minasyan will in fact represent not Armenia but Russia.