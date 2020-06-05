Top

Georgian, Armenian FMs mull regional security

Georgian Foreign Minister Davit Zalkaliani had a phone talk with his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.

The ministers exchanged views on the current situation with the coronavirus and the measures taken by governments to prevent the spread of the virus, the Georgian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Zalkaliani, on behalf of the Georgian Prime Minister, offered assistance to the Armenian side in the fight against coronavirus.

The officials also discussed security issues, highlighting the significant role of regional and global security during the pandemic.

The ministers mulled bilateral and multilateral cooperation, as well as combined efforts within the Eastern Partnership format.

