​Georgia will not change the policy of rapprochement with Russia over the situation in Ukraine

Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ Georgian authorities will not change the course on normalizing relations with Russia due to the situation in the east of Ukraine. Report informs citing "Novosti Gruzia", this was stated by the President George Margvelashvili.

"Due to the complexities of our friend and partner - Ukraine, now there are some difficulties in the process of relations with Russia, but it does not mean that our policy of relations with Russia will change. The political course is aimed at de-escalation of tensions with Russia", Margvelashvili said in an interview to Georgian TV Company "Maestro", "Novosti Gruzia" informs.

He added, that relations with Russia should not depend "on contemporary problems", but noted that the fundamental issue for the government of Georgia is the country's territorial integrity. "We have a fundamental theme: the territorial integrity and sovereignty, and one positive message: a democratic and peaceful stable Georgia is not dangerous for Russia. It can be an interesting partner and neighbor to Russia, in the case of implementation of these conditions", Margvelashvili said.

Georgia broke off diplomatic relations with Russia in response to Moscow's recognition of Abkhazia and South Ossetia in August 2008. Representatives of the new government of Georgia, who came to power after the elections in October 2012, identified normalizing relations with Russia one of the top priorities of the foreign policy, but not to the detriment of the territorial integrity of the country.