Georgia to introduce new restrictions on foreign airlines

New noise restrictions will be applied to foreign airlines operating in Georgia, Local bureau of Report informs citing the Georgian Civil Aviation Agency .

The new rules have already been applied to Georgian airlines.

The purpose of the restrictions is to minimize the noise observed at the airports in Georgia. Under the new rule, Georgia will fully comply the regulation inscribed in EU's "General Aviation Agreement".

The restrictions to come into force next year will not apply to foreign aircrafts carrying state, humanitarian aid, emergency flights in the country, and for non-commercial or technical purposes.