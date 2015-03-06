 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​Georgia, Turkey and Azerbaijan participate in Business Forum opened in Batumi

    The forum includes bilateral meetings of Finance Ministers of the three countries

    Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ The Business Forum with the participation of Georgia, Turkey and Azerbaijan opened in Batumi. Report informs citing Georgian media, this was stated by the speaker of the Georgian Foreign Ministry David Kereselidze.

    He said that this forum in Batumi is the 4th Business Forum of Turkey-Georgia-Azerbaijan.

    "The forum includes bilateral meetings of Georgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Giorgi Kvirikashvili, Finance Minister of Turkey and Azerbaijan", said Mr. Kereselidze.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi