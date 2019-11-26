Georgia to receive record financial support from US for defense sector

"Next year, Georgia will receive record financial support from the United States for the defense sector," Irakli Sesiashvili, Chairman of the Parliamentary Defense and Security Committee said.

Local bureau of Report informs that he spoke at the plenary session of the Georgian Parliament.

The MP called the US support very important: "We often hear from our opponents that Georgia has disappeared from the international arena, and the country's membership in NATO is under threat. These statements are not true. Our country is firmly committed to joining NATO."

Last week Georgia and the United States signed a three-year agreement on cooperation in the security sphere.