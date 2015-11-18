 Top
    ​Georgia tightens security and border control

    A meeting of the Council for Security and Crisis Management held

    Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ Georgia tightens security and border management and control of strategic sites. 

    Report informs, a similar decision was taken on the meeting of the Council for Security and Crisis Management, conducted by Prime Minister, Irakli Garibashvili.

    "The meeting discussed the issues of security in the country in the context of the situation in the world and in the region. The Council discussed the strengthening of preventive measures and the adoption of additional security measures. It is planned to gain control of border control and strategic objects", the press service of Georgian government said. 

