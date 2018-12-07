 Top
    Georgia temporarily cancels ban on sale of agricultural lands to foreigners

    Tbilisi. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ The moratorium on the sale of agricultural lands in foreign countries has been temporarily abolished in Georgia.

    Georgian Bureau of Report News Agency informs that the Constitutional Court has made a decision on this.

    According to the decision, the ban was declared contrary to the Georgian Constitution.

    Greek citizens appealed to the Constitutional Court. They said that the current ban was not in line with the articles of Georgia's current constitutional law on the inviolability and recognition of property and heritage.

    Notably, in June of this year, the Georgian parliament has put a moratorium on the sale of agricultural land to foreigners.

