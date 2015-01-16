Georgia signed a financial agreement with EU in sum of 44 million Euro

Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ Georgia will be allocated an additional amount of 44 million Euros from EU within the framework of the Association Agreement. Report informs referring to the Georgian media, the corresponding agreement was signed by the Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili and EU Commissioner for Enlargement and European Neighbourhood Policy Johannes Hahn.

As stated at the joint press conference, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili after a meeting with Johannes Hahn, in the 2014-2017 Georgia will receive 410 million Euros assistance.

We are grateful to the EU for its massive aid. Today with EU Commissioner we signed a financial agreement relating to a grant of 44 million Euros, said the Prime Minister.

According to him, the aim of this agreement is to assist Georgia in the framework of the component by deep and comprehensive trade environment, as well as development of private sector, small and medium-sized businesses.

EU Commissioner Johannes Hahn, who arrived in Tbilisi on Thursday, said that Georgia's efforts to move closer to the EU are very valuable.