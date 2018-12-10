Georgia sees rise in bread prices

https://report.az/storage/news/7d8a162a10948268287aea6dec6b7f11/789f69c7-b5ef-4ea2-b350-ea8c236eac2a_292.jpg
Tbilisi. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ Starting today, the price of bread has risen by 10-15 tetris in Georgia.
Georgian Bureau of Report News Agency informs that real reason is the increase in price of flour before the presidential election.
Breadmaking enterprises said that the price of bread was artificially maintained during the pre-election period.
It is not excluded that the price of bread will rise again in the future.
Cəmilə BabayevaNews Author