Georgia's united opposition demands to annul presidential election results

Tbilisi. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ Georgia's "Power in Unity" opposition party demands to cancel the results of presidential elections.

Georgian Bureau of Report News Agency informs that the due statement came from Giorgi Vashadze, one of the leaders of the union.

He said that the claim of the united opposition will be submitted to Tbilisi City Court at 15:00 today.

Vashadze said that there are many facts about vote buying cases in the presidential elections. "The assessment of international organizations has been added to our allegation. The report of the International Observation Mission directly proves the massive withdrawal of votes”.

The United Opposition also urged the Prosecutor General's Office to launch investigation in relation to Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhadze and Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze. The opposition thinks that the prime minister committed a crime by buying voters on a live air, while the mayor took part in the crime heading the ruling party's election headquarters.

According to Vashadze, the court claimed that the credit repayment of 600,000 citizens was a direct purchase of voters. "Moreover, potatoes, onions and used clothes were distributed to voters, and there are video and audio evidences proving these facts."

Notably, Salome Zurabishvili was elected president with 59.52% of the total votes in the second round of Georgian presidential elections held on November 28. The united opposition represented by Grigol Vashadze, Georgia's main opposition candidate for presidency from the United National Movement, announced that they oppose the results of the elections.