Georgia's President elect: It is now not the time for normalization of ties with Russia

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ In her interview to BBC Russian Service Georgia's President elect Salome Zurabishvili said it is now not the time for normalization of ties with Russia.

"As long as Russia acts the way it does now... I do not think that we can shift to cooperation right now," Zurabishvili said.

According to her, because Georgia takes a pro-European stance, it will not keep out, if Western countries start a dialogue with Russia.

Salome Zurabishvili became the first-ever woman elected a president in Georgia. Supported by the ruling Georgian dream party, Zurabishvili garnered 59.52% of votes.