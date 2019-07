Georgia’s net international investment position made up $23.5 billion, down $233.9 million compared to a quarter earlier, Report informs citing National Bank of Georgia.

AS of March 31, 2019, this index was 145.0% in the GDP for last four quarters.

Along with this, net international assets amounted to $9.9 billion, up $37.5 million in comparison to a previous quarter. International liabilities rose by $271.4 million to $33.4 billion.