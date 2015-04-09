Georgia's external debt makes 4.1 billion USD

Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ Georgian external debt and loans taken under the state guarantees, amounted to about 4.1 billion USD according to February 28, 2015, Report informs referring to Georgian mass media.

According to the Ministry of Finance of Georgia, from the beginning of year the national debt of Georgia decreased by 127 million USD.

Georgia has 17 bilateral creditors-countries, total debt of which makes 713.1 million USD. Georgia's debt to Azerbaijan is 11 million 216 thousand USD, Turkey - 21 million 447 thousand USD, Iran - 8 million 749 thousand USD, Russia- 91 million 910 thousand USD.

Besides these states, creditors of Georgia are international institutions, which in total debt makes more than 2.8 billion USD.

Of the total debt more than 37.4 million USD accounted to the National Bank of the country. The creditor is the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

These figures don't include funds for debt services. External debt are inclusive of exchange rates on February 28, 2015.