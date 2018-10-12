Georgia’s debt to Azerbaijan remains unchanged

Tbilisi. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ As of September 30, 2018 Georgia’s debt to Azerbaijan made up $7.976 million, remaining unchanged compared to previous month, Report’s Georgian bureau informs citing Finance Ministry.

By contrast to August, Georgia’s total external debt dropped $28.478 million to $5,140,098,000. Government accounts for $5,014,525,000 of this amountş

Georgia’s debt to Germany, Japan and France declined by $276.966 million, $207.807 million and $192.976 million respectively.

Georgia’s debt to Turkey, Russia and Armenia remained unchanged at $15.297 million, $63.567 million and $9.023 million respectively.