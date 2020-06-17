​Georgia’s COVID-19 cases near 900

Georgia has confirmed six coronavirus cases over the past day, according to StopCoV.ge.

The country’s COVID-19 tally has risen to 888. As many as 731 patients have recovered from the diseases, while 14 others passed away.

At present, 2,710 people are under quarantine, and 267 others are under hospital supervision in the neighboring country.

Yesterday, the country confirmed no new cases of coronavirus for the first time since February 26, when it revealed the first case.

From June 1, Georgia relaxed some restrictions, allowing only outdoor restaurants to reopen. Large shopping centers are due to reopen from that date. The country allowed the operation of intercity transport from June 8. Moreover, with few exceptions, Georgia will remain closed to foreign travelers until at least July 1.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) emerged in late 2019 in China’s Hubei province, and the virus has spread to more than 200 countries and territories since then.

To date, COVID-19 cases surpassed 8,265,000 globally, resulting in more than 4,323,000 recoveries and over 446,000 deaths.

On February 11, the WHO officially named the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) as COVID-19, and on March 11, declared it a pandemic.