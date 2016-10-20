Additional 2.5 mln USD wanted for second round of Georgian elections

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ Georgia's Central Election Commission requested more than 2.5 mln USD from the budget for the second round of parliamentary elections and repeat voting, Report informs referring to the Georgian media.

"In general, the amount requested from the budget made 6 million 56 thousand 718 laris (more than 2.5 mln. USD).

This is for all elections that we have to hold on October 22 and 30", said CEC Chairman Tamar Zhvania.

Elections on party lists ended.

According to preliminary data on a mixed system of voting, the ruling party "Georgian Dream" received 44 seats in the parliament, the former ruling party "United National Movement" - 27 seats, Bloc "Alliance of Patriots" - 6 seats.In total there are 150 seats in parliament.

Majority elections resulted in 23 single-mandate constituencies, candidates from the ruling party became winner.Revote is scheduled for October 22 at the four sites, where results were annulled.

A second round of elections, scheduled for October 30, which is expected in 50 out of the 73 single-mandate constituencies where none of the candidates scored more than 50%.