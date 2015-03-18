 Top
    Georgia restores flight routes to Russia

    Talks on flights between the two countries began in December, 2014

    Baku.18 March.REPORT.AZ/ Georgia "Airzena" Air Company will carry out the flights to 3 cities of Russia Russia - Saint-Petersburg, Samara and Vladikavkaz in the coming days.

    Report informs referring to the Georgian media, the company's director Iase Zautashvili said it.

    According to him, the talks are currently being carried out with Russia and the final decision will be made soon.

    The director said that the flight schedule and pricing will be determined.

    The negotiations on the restoration of flights between Russia and Georgia began in December 2014.

    After the events that happened in August 2008, the two countries broke off the relationship in the field of air transport.

