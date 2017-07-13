Georgia refuses Armenia to launch transport corridor through Abkhazia

Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ Georgia does not consider the issue of transit routes for Armenia.

Report informs referring to the Georgian media, Georgian Prime Minister's special representative on relations with Russia Zurab Abashidze commenting on the speech of Armenia's Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Vahan Martirosyan saying that in the near future, Armenia hopes to launch the trade corridor between Russia and Georgia through the occupied regions-Abkhazia and Tskhinvali region.

According to Zurab Abashidze, the negotiations between Russia and Georgia are being held regarding the implementation of the 2011 agreement on the monitoring of goods turnover, and there are no talks on additional conditions that would allow Armenia to hope for the launch of a trade corridor through Abkhazia.

"Currently, we are holding negotiations with Russia to make the 2011 agreement enter into force. Therefore, both our and their sides should sign contracts with the Swish company (SGS). Our Swiss colleagues take active part in these negotiations. It is significant to complete the preparatory stage of the work on the contracts and sign them. Afterwards, the Georgian-Russian-Swiss working group will be established to conduct the monitoring of the agreement fulfillment," the special representative of the Georgian Prime Minister highlighted.