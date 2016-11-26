Georgia ready to important steps for reconciliation with Abkhazians and Ossetians

Baku. 26 November. REPORT.AZ/ New Georgian government is ready to make important steps for reconciliation policy to restore friendship between the Georgian, Abkhaz and Ossetian peoples.

Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, Acting Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili said in the Georgian parliament.

"For policy of reconciliation we are ready to make active steps to restore the destroyed bridge, as well trust between Georgian and Abkhaz and Ossetian peoples, try to create the preconditions for the conflict settlement", said G. Kvirikashvili.

According to him, the Georgian government has already planned some steps. However, he said that he would like to see parliament drafts and mixed formats, where this issue will be specifically discussed.

"It is clear that the status quo, the routine, in which we are, not lead to qualitative changes in this direction, so I think that it’s necessary to make important steps", said G. Kvirikashvili.