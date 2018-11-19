 Top
    Close photo mode

    Georgia posts increase in unemployment

    Tbilisi. 19 November. REPORT.AZ/ In the third quarter of this year, the unemployment rate in Georgia was 12.2%, Report's local bureau informs citing the National Statistics Office of Georgia. 

    The indicator rose by 0.1% in quarterly terms. The unemployment rate was 13% among men and 11.3% among women. This figure was 18.3% in urban areas and 6% in rural areas.

    The increase in unemployment is linked to  seasonal factors, the decline in the number of employees in the education sector, and the low wage employment.

    In the first quarter of this year, the unemployment rate in Georgia was 14%. Accordingly, the unemployment rate in the second and third quarters demonstrated a declining trend.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi