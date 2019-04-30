Georgia posts increase in number of people migrating abroad

The number of people migrating from Georgia to foreign countries was 98,935 in 2018.

Local Bureau of Report News Agency informs that the due report has been provided by the country's National Statistical Office.

The number of those leaving the neighboring country rose by 15.8% compared to the last year.

Last year, the number of people migrating from Georgia made 88,152, while the number of immigrants, rose by 5.9%.

86.6% of people migrating from the neighboring country, and 84.5% of immigrants were persons at a working age (15-64 age group) during the reporting period.