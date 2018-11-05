Georgia posts decrease in cargo transportation, growth in passenger transportation

Tbilisi. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ 30.1 mln. tons of cargo were transported via Georgia in January-September of this year, Georgian Bureau of Report News Agency informs citing the Georgian Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development.

In the first 9 months of the year, the volume of cargo transported through the neighboring country dropped by 0.2 million tons in annual comparison.

During the reporting period, the largest volume of cargo - 22.5 mln. tons are transported via highways. Compared to the same period last year, this figure is by 0.2 million tons more.

The volume of cargo transportation through the railway decreased by 0.4 mln. tons amounting to 7.5 mln tons.

There was a decrease in air transportation via Georgia. In January-September of this year, the volume of cargo transportation by air declined by 7,8 mln. tons amounting to 18.9 mln. tons. A total of 11.2 mln. tons of cargo was carried out through the sea ports and terminals.

In January-September, the number of passengers transported in the neighboring country was 308.8 million. This is 8.8 mln. more in an annual comparison. 302.7 mln people were transported by motorways.

2.2 mln. and 3.9 mln. passengers were transported via railway and air transport respectivel