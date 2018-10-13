Georgia partner countries informed on anti-terrorism measures

Tbilisi. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ Georgian State Security Service hosted a meeting with members of the Association of Military charge d’ Affairs of the NATO member and partner countries accredited in the country.

Georgian Bureau of Report News Agency informs that State Security Service of the neighboring countries reported.

Employees of the Anti-Terrorism and Information-Analytical Department of the Service provided detailed information on the measures taken to combat terrorism in Georgia and the security situation in the occupied territories.

After the presentation the questions of military charge d’ Affairs were answered.

Representatives from the Department of Military charge d’ Affairs of Azerbaijani Embassy in Georgia, as well as US, Germany, France, Estonia, UK, Poland, Romania, Ukraine and other countries attended the meeting.