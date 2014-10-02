 Top
    Close photo mode

    Georgia opens new checkpoint on border with Azerbaijan

    The new Department building of land boundary has modern equipment

    Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Internal Affairs of Georgia Alexander Chikaidze and Head of the Border Police Zurab Gamezardashvili opened the Department of Land Border Police "Vakhtangisi" building on the border with Azerbaijan.

    Report informs citing Georgia Online, the new building of border sector is equipped with modern appliances and located on the site, called the "Red Bridge".

    As it was stated in the MFA of Georgia, one of the priorities of structure was to improve conditions at border posts.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi