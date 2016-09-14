Georgian MIA strengthens security measures on the eve of elections

Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ Georgian Interior Minister Giorgi Mgebrishvili gave specific instructions.

Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, according to the instructions, trainings will be held for patrol police officers on the day of parliamentary elections in the country, as well as special groups will be created to enhance security measures.

According to him, during the parliamentary elections, there are certain risks that some political parties can try to destabilize the situation in the country.

Notably, the parliamentary elections in Georgia will be held on October 8.