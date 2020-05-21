Georgia lifts state of emergency, curfew

The Georgian government has decided not to extend the state of emergency and curfew after May 22, local Bureau of Report quotes the Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia.

According to him, at present, 224 people receive treatment for COVID-19 in the country.

The Prime Minister said that Georgia should return to the normal life gradually, but carefully. The state of emergency in the neighboring country lasts until May 22.

Notably, Georgia confirmed its first coronavirus case on February 26. The Minister of Health and Social affairs, Ekaterine Tikaradze, announced that a Georgian national who returned from Iran via Azerbaijan on Tuesday had contracted the COVID-19 virus.