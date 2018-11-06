Georgia increases defense spending

Tbilisi. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ According to state budget of Georgia for 2019, GEL 870 million (more than $317 million) will be allocated to the Defense Ministry, up GEL 80 million from the initial draft budget, GEL 67 million from 2018, GEL 100 million from 2017, Report’s local bureau informs.

Moreover, the new draft budget envisages GEL 55 million in loan for purchase of weapons.