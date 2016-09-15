Georgia hurricane: homes and buildings ripped off

Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ Roofs from dozens of homes and buildings were ripped off on Thursday night in several villages in Lagodekhi region (East Georgia) as a result of the hurricane.

Report informs citing the TASS, also felled dozens of trees, damaged several power lines, resulting in stopped the supply of electricity to the villages of the Lagodekhi district. Torrential rain also led to flooding of yards, basements and first floors of dozens of houses.

Mobile groups of power engineers are working to restore damaged power lines and restore electricity supply. It is expected that on Thursday evening they will be restored the flow of current. Matching service on Thursday will begin work on the restoration of roofs of damaged homes and buildings.

According to preliminary data, no casualties were reported.