​Georgia evacuates 18 Azerbaijani nationals from India

Georgia will operate a special flight to bring back 15 citizens stranded in India, informs the country's Foreign Ministry.

The same flight will also evacuate 18 Azerbaijani citizens to Tbilisi.

The evacuation of Georgian and Azerbaijani citizens will be possible with the support of the Indian government.

The evacuees have been transported from Goa, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra cities to Delhi by buses provided by the Georgian Embassy in India.

India's COVID-19 recovery rate was at 42.45 percent after 64,425 patients were cured of the disease.

India reported 6,387 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus to 1,51,767 on Wednesday, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The COVID-19 toll was at 4,337 across the nation after 170 more patients succumbed to the viral infection.