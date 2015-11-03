 Top
    Close photo mode

    Georgia launches new banknotes

    Signature of the country's finance minister will not exist on the new money

    Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ Georgia's National Bank circulates new 20, 50 and 100 lari paper currencies.

    "Report" informs referring to Georgian mass media, it was stated by Giorgi Kadagidze, Head of the National Bank.

    According to him, new currencies to be circulated gradually.Signature of Country's Finance Minister will not exist on the new money.

    Designer of new currencies is Bachana Malazonia.

    Georgia celebrates the 20th anniversary of national currency circulation this year. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi