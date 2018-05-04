Georgia and Azerbaijan plan to create first border point under One Belt One Road Initiative

Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ Georgia and Azerbaijan are considering the possibility of creating the first joint border crossing point within the framework of China's One Belt One Road Initiative.

Report informs citing the apsny.ge, Minister of Finance of Georgia Mamuka Bakhtadze said at the 51st annual meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Development Bank, which takes place on May 3-6 in Manila.

"Georgia fully supports the concept of the Asian Development Bank, which deals with trade without barriers. It is from this point of view, together with Azerbaijan, we are considering the possibility of building the first joint border point, "M. Bakhtadze said.

He noted that, Georgia needs even greater mobilization of financial resources to participate in the New Silk Road project.

Notably, in 2013, China announced a new strategy for economic development One Belt One Road aimed at creating infrastructure and establishing links between the countries of Eurasia.