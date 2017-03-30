Georgia adopts a new law on 'wiretaps'

Baku. 30 March. REPORT.AZ/ Today, a new law on wiretaps comes into force in Georgia. Operating-technical agency will be created within three months, Report informs citing Грузия-Online.

On March 27, Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili adopted a law on establishment of the agency, which earlier was imposed a veto on March 20. The Parliament overcame the veto by a majority vote. According to the law, the operating-technical agency, created under this law, will carry out wiretapping by technical means. The president proposed to subordinate the agency to the prime minister, not to the State Security Service.

Head of the agency will be appointed by the PM. Candidates for the vacant position will be selected by Chief of the State Security Service and submitted to the commission to be approved. The Parliament, Prime Minister, court, the inspector for the protection of personal data and the State Audit Service will control operation of the new service.