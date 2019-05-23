"Generals" from Karabakh want to overthrow Pashinyan

"Generals" from Karabakh want to overthrow Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Report informs citing Jamanak.

"A few days ago, Armenia's well-known oligarchs and Karabakh generals gathered at a villa.The meeting was organized by Samvel Karapetyan (former deputy defense minister of the separatist regime - ed).Participants have pledged to do their best to overthrow the government of Nikol Pashinyan.

"Samvel Aleksanyan (entrepreneur, MP from the former ruling Republican Party, engaged in import of sugary and vegetable oils to Armenia) took part in the meeting," the newspaper reads.