 Top
    Close photo mode

    General Staff: 597 terrorists killed in Olive Branch op

    The operation started on January 20

    Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ 597 terrorists were killed as a result of the Oilive Branch operation launched by the Turkish army in Afrin region, Syria.

    Report informs referring to the Ahaber, Turkish Armed Forces General Staff reported.

    The statement says, Turkish servicemen along with the Free Syrian Army (FSA) continue operations to remove Afrin from terrorists. According to information, 13 km remains to the city center.

    Notably, the Olive Branch op has started on January 20.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi