General Staff: 597 terrorists killed in Olive Branch op

Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ 597 terrorists were killed as a result of the Oilive Branch operation launched by the Turkish army in Afrin region, Syria.

Report informs referring to the Ahaber, Turkish Armed Forces General Staff reported.

The statement says, Turkish servicemen along with the Free Syrian Army (FSA) continue operations to remove Afrin from terrorists. According to information, 13 km remains to the city center.

Notably, the Olive Branch op has started on January 20.