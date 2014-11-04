​General census to be held in Georgia

Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ Universal census will begin in Georgia on November 5. Report informs citing Georgian media, 10 thousand specially trained enumerators will have to work around each house and every home in the country during two weeks.

Census of population will continue until November 9, composition of families and socio-economic situation will be fixed during the surveys.

Preliminary general census in the country will be published in April 2015, and the final results - in April 2016.

Last census was conducted in Georgia in 2002. According to them, the population of Georgia amounted to 4 million 371 thousand people.

It was planned to conduct a census in 2010, but then it was postponed due to lack of funds.