Gaziantep governorship declares area near the Syrian border as special security zone

Baku. 24 August. REPORT.AZ/ 'Karkamış district of Gaziantep province of Turkey, which borders with Syrian Jarabulus district, has been declared special security zone'.

Report was told in the press service of the Turkish Embassy to Azerbaijan, Turkish Directorate General of Press and Information of the Cabinet of Ministers announced.

The Directorate said that Turkish Armed Forces have launched military operation to clear Jarabulus district of Aleppo province, Syria from the ISIS group: 'Therefore, Gaziantep governorship has declared the territory, near the area of the operations as special security zone'.

Turkish Cabinet of Ministers has recommended media representatives not to visit the area due to ISIS threat and personal security.

Notably, Syrian Jarabulus district is bordered by Turkey's Gaziantep province.