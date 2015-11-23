 Top
    Close photo mode

    Gas Exporting Countries Forum's summit kicks off in Tehran

    Head of a number of leading international organizations are also taking part in the Summit

    Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ The third summit of Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) under chairmanship of President Hassan Rouhani opened in Tehran Monday afternoon atteded by nine heads of states, Report informs referring to the IRNA.

    The Presidents of Iran, Bolivia, Russia, Nigeria, Venezuela and Iraq as well as the prime minister of Algeria are participating in the summit. 

    The Turkmen president is president at the Summit as the special guest.

    Head of a number of leading international organizations are also taking part in the Summit.

    The GECF Summit seeks to review gas market and its important developments.

    The participants are to exchange views on situation of global gas market. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi