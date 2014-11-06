Garibashvili: Georgian tendency in the EU is not directed against Russia

Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ European aspirations of Georgia is not against any country, including Russia. Report informs referring to "News Georgia", it is said by the Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili, in an interview with CNN.

"The desire of Georgia (in the EU) is not a step against any country, including Russia. I believe that to have a peace and stability in the neighborhood is in Russia's interests," said Garibashvili.

Georgian Defense Minister Irakli Alasania was dismissed from his position on November 4, as soon as he said that "targeted attacks" aimed at disrupting integration into Euro-Atlantic structures conducted against defense department.

Hereafter, Foreign Minister Maya Panjikidze and State Minister for Integration into European and Euro-Atlantic structures Alexi Petriashvili made a statement on resignation.