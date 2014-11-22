​Garibashvili: Diplomas issued in Georgia will be recognized in Europe

Long-term strategy for the education system development of Georgia was presented on the event.
As Garibashvili stated, according to the contract signed earlier, the quality control system and grading in Georgia will be fully in compliance with the European standards. "Diplomas and qualifications issued in Georgia will be recognized in the common European educational space," he said.
As the Prime Minister stressed, experience of the world leading countries and recommendations of the EU were considered in the strategy of the education system development of Georgia.
